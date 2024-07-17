ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

