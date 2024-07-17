Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

