Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

