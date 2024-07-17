Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after buying an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

