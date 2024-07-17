Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Enovis Stock Up 3.7 %

ENOV stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.