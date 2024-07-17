Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

