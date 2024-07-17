Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 95,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,482.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 477,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 447,104 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 278.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 69,077 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 46,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

