Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 17,536 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fastly by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,004. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.