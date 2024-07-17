Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,896 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

