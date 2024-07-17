Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

