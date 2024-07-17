Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 11,437 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 885.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NRG opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

