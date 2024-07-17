Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,939,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,448,000. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.