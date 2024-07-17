Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.