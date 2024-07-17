Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

