Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

