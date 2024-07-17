Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

