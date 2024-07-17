Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

