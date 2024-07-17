Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

