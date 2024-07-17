Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.