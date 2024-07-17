Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,534 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $508,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.1 %

HWM opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

