Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

