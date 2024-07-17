Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 888 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com stock opened at $237.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $251.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.09.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

