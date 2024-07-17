Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

