Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

INDY stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.