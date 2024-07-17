Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE OGN opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

