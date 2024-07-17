ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 849,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.