Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.50. Oscar Health shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 464,461 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

