Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $858,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

