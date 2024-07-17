Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PARR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.