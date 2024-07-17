Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

