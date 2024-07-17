Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.37

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.17, with a volume of 102229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,861,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,237,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

