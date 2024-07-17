Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $546,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.