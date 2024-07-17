Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Insider Activity

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDCO

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.