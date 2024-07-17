PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.7 %
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
