PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PED opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.54.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

