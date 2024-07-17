Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of PNR opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

