Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total value of C$397,936.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total transaction of C$767,700.57. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and have sold 195,319 shares valued at $2,982,499. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

