Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

