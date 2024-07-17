Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
