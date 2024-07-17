Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,889,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,099,480.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 183,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,909.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

