Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.30

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 158951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $65,674,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 682,863 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

