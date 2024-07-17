PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK opened at C$27.85 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.55. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSK

Insider Activity

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. Insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Earnings History for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.