PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Announces Earnings Results

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK opened at C$27.85 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.55. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Insider Activity

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. Insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

