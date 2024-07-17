ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

