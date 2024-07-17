Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $276.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.43. Progressive has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $223.84.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.