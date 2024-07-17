Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $276.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.
Progressive Stock Down 3.3 %
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.