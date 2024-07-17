Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Shares of PGR opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $223.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

