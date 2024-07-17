ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $20.22

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $22.02. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 1,472,086 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after buying an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,213,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,996,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,228,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.