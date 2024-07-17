Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average of $188.03. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

