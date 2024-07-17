Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,815 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 567,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

