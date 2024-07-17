Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXS stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 69.59%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.