Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

ITGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,697,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.