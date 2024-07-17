Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

LBRT stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,532,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

