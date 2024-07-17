Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Cut by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 21.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

